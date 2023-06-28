Trump files counterclaim against writer who accused him of rape - media

11:51 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump has filed a counterclaim against journalist and writer Elizabeth Jean Carroll for libel and reputational damage amid allegations of rape.



It is reported by Bloomberg.



Previously, Trump's lawyer was denied court permission to file a counterclaim against Carroll in her libel case because the request was filed too late.



Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Hubba, says a "new window for counterclaiming was opened" earlier this month when Carroll was allowed to amend her libel complaint after she won her attempted rape lawsuit.



On May 9, a Manhattan federal court jury found former US President Donald Trump guilty of attempted rape of writer and journalist E.. Jean Carroll. The court also found Trump guilty of defamation in a civil lawsuit filed by Carroll.



According to the decision dated May 9, 2023, the ex-president must pay nearly $3 million in damages to Carroll for successfully proving her defamation claim.

What we know about Jean Carroll's lawsuit against Donald Trump

Author and journalist Jean Carroll claims that US ex-President Donald Trump attempted to sexually assault her in the spring of 1996 in the wardrobe of the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman.



According to Carroll, Trump then dishonored her when he said that she made up this story to increase sales of her book.. At the same time, the former president said that Carroll is "not his type."