Trump Named 'Main Cause' of Capitol Storming

12:41 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Select Committee of the House of Representatives released a special report on the results of the investigation into the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“We presented evidence of what eventually became a comprehensive plan to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election,” the 845-page report says.

A committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans summed up months of work:

“The evidence collected leads to a clear and direct conclusion: the main cause of the events of January 6 was one person, former President Donald Trump, followed by many others.. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him."

The chapters of the report have flashy titles like "I just want to find 11,780 votes" or "Just call them [the results] skewed and leave the rest to me" and it begins with the chapter "Big Lies". This is a reference to Trump's claims that the election victory was stolen from him.

“President Trump has been told time and time again that his allegations of electoral fraud are not true.. However, despite this, he continued to distribute them,” the report notes.

Since losing to Joe Biden in November 2020, Trump and some of his closest associates have made numerous attempts to interfere with the vote count, influence it, and thus change the "legitimate election result." But they began to actually prepare for the seizure of power in case of a loss even before the elections. The president's longtime friend, Republican political consultant Roger Stone, told colleagues that Trump would declare victory the night after the vote, even if the results had not yet been confirmed.

“I really suspect that the result will be in question. If this happens, the main thing to do is to declare victory,” he said.

The former president refused to publicly admit defeat, although according to some witnesses interviewed by the committee, he seemed to understand that he had lost.. However, he forced Vice President Mike Pence to "use unprecedented and illegal powers to unilaterally change the real result of the election."



Trump "convened" a crowd in Washington that included "armed extremists and conspiracy theorists" and, speaking to them on January 6, "incited" to break into the Capitol, the report says. In addition, White House staffers testified in committee hearings that the president wanted to join this crowd. As assistant chief of staff Cassidy Hutchinson said, sitting in the presidential limousine, Trump demanded to be taken to the Capitol. It was "disgusting," she said at the hearing.