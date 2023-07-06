Tragedy in Mexico: 29 dead and 19 injured after bus crash in gorge

12:18 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In the south of Mexico, the bus fell into the gorge. As a result of this incident, at least 29 people died, and another 19 were injured and received various injuries.



According to information received from Reuters, the accident occurred in the city of Magdalena Penasco, located in southern Mexico. The bus traveled from Mexico City through the southern state of Oaxaca.



Minister of the Interior Jesús Romero noted that the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which led to this accident.