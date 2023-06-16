Tragedy off the Greek coast: 78 migrants killed in boat crash

19:03 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On Wednesday, June 14, a boat crashed off the coast of Greece, killing at least 78 migrants. This tragic information was reported by Reuters.



It is reported that the overcrowded boat was traveling from the Libyan city of Tobruk to Italy, and on board were mostly young people under the age of 20 years.



Prior to this tragedy, the Coast Guard approached the ship offering assistance, but the passengers refused. Shortly thereafter, the boat capsized and sank.



According to Reuters, this accident is one of the deadliest in Europe this year.



Greek authorities said 104 people had been rescued by noon, but the exact number of people on board is unknown.. Therefore, the death toll is likely to increase.