Tragedy on the river in Nigeria: one hundred dead and many missing

17:21 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the southwest of Nigeria, a tragic incident has occurred, as a result of which at least a hundred people have died, and many people remain missing. The incident occurred on the Niger River when an overcrowded boat capsized and sank.



The message about this was distributed by the BBC.



A boat carrying more than 300 people from Kwara state to Niger state after a wedding ceremony is reported to have collided with a tree floating in the water, causing it to capsize.



A spokesman for the Kwara State Police said that search and rescue operations are still ongoing and the number of casualties is likely to increase.



Water accidents in this area of Nigeria are not uncommon, as people often resort to using water transport to move quickly between different parts of the country.



However, boat owners often compromise safety by overloading unreliable boats in an effort to make additional profits.