Tokayev appreciated Lukashenka's "joke" about joining the Union State for the sake of nuclear weapons

11:51 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reacted to Alexander Lukashenko's statement regarding Kazakhstan's entry into the union of Belarus and Russia, speaking of the possible acquisition of "nuclear weapons for all."

“Recently, Lukashenka suggested that Kazakhstan join the Union State. I appreciated his joke. I don't think it's necessary. As for nuclear weapons, we do not need them, since we have acceded to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the Treaty on the Ban on Nuclear Weapons Tests. We remain true to our obligations under these international documents,” Tokayev said.

Recall that on May 24, at the plenary session of the second Eurasian Economic Forum, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to discuss “one delicate moment” - the presence of a Union State in the form of Belarus and Russia within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

“We have a Union State in the EAEU, that is, a unique precedent or phenomenon has been created in world political history - the creation of a state according to the formula “Two countries - one state” with a single political, legal, military, economic, monetary, cultural, humanitarian space, with a single union government, with a single union parliament. I apologize, even nuclear weapons are one for two now,” the President of Kazakhstan said.

Later, Lukashenka commented on Tokayev's words.