"Losing precious time": Poland criticizes long consideration of new sanctions against Russia

14:14 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Andrzej Sadosz, Poland's permanent representative to the EU, expressed his disappointment that Brussels is dragging out the process of approving the tenth package of sanctions against Russia because of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



He said this in a comment to the PAP agency.



The Polish diplomat expressed incomprehension over why the European Commission did not work out the proposals of Poland and the Baltic countries regarding sanctions and why the Swedish presidency of the EU Council, according to him, does not consider these proposals.

“Several meetings of permanent representatives were scheduled last week. They were abolished at the last moment.. We are losing very precious time, for which Ukraine pays every day with civilian casualties, damage to infrastructure or children abducted to Russia,” Sados said.

According to him, sanctions will be one of the main topics of the EU summit, which will be held this week in Brussels.

“We are receiving very disturbing information about Russia's preparations for an offensive that could begin soon.. We are very concerned about this situation.. We do not understand why, contrary to media statements, there is no real work on the draft sanctions packages,” said the representative of Warsaw in the EU.

According to PAP, some member countries are calling for sanctions relief for certain sanctioned sectors of the Russian Federation, including the Netherlands and Portugal.

"We do not agree with the lifting of the current sanctions regime," Sados commented.

It is known that in January Poland submitted to the European Commission and EU member states its proposals on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus separately.



Among other things, it refers to the termination of cooperation with the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear energy, sanctions against Gazprombank and Alfa-Bank, a ban on the import of Russian diamonds, rubber, lime and bitumen, an extension of sanctions against Russian ships and a restriction on the provision of IT software services.