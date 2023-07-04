Terror attack in Tel Aviv: a car rammed a group of people

15:07 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In Tel Aviv (Israel) on Tuesday, July 4, the driver drove onto the sidewalk, knocked down several people, and then ran out of the car and hit one of the victims with a knife. At least eight people were injured. The attacker was shot dead on the spot.

It is reported by the Jerusalem Post.

"After running people over, the terrorist got out of the car and reportedly managed to stab one of the victims in the neck with a knife.. A civilian at the scene shot and killed the terrorist.

First footage from the scene of the car bombing in Tel Aviv.



The perpetrator was neutralized by an armed civilian.



Officially: 7 people are injured, three in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/pCqAUZV0W4 — 301 Military (@301military) July 4, 2023

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem has already called it a "heroic feat" in response to Israel's special operation in Jenin.

"The occupation will pay the price for its crimes against Jenin. We praise the heroes of our people and the fighters in Jennin," Kasem said.

At the same time, the chief of police in Tel Aviv said that the terrorist was a resident of the West Bank of the Jordan River and, according to the preliminary assessment of the police, acted independently. It is reported that the terrorist, who was about 20 years old, came to Israel on medical clearance.