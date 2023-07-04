Terror attack in Tel Aviv: a car rammed a group of people

In Tel Aviv (Israel) on Tuesday, July 4, the driver drove onto the sidewalk, knocked down several people, and then ran out of the car and hit one of the victims with a knife. At least eight people were injured. The attacker was shot dead on the spot.
It is reported by the Jerusalem Post.
First footage from the scene of the car bombing in Tel Aviv.— 301 Military (@301military) July 4, 2023
The perpetrator was neutralized by an armed civilian.
Officially: 7 people are injured, three in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/pCqAUZV0W4
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem has already called it a "heroic feat" in response to Israel's special operation in Jenin.
At the same time, the chief of police in Tel Aviv said that the terrorist was a resident of the West Bank of the Jordan River and, according to the preliminary assessment of the police, acted independently. It is reported that the terrorist, who was about 20 years old, came to Israel on medical clearance.
