Surovikin knew about Prigogine's plans to organize a rebellion - NYT

11:02 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The deputy commander of the Russian army, Sergei Surovikin, knew in advance about the plans of the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to start a rebellion in Russia.



The New York Times writes about this, citing US officials familiar with intelligence.



Now in the United States they are trying to find out if General Surovikin helped organize the rebellion. U.S. officials say there are indications that other Russian generals could also support Prigozhin’s idea to forcefully change the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry.



Current and former US officials have said that Yevgeny Prigozhin would not have started the rebellion if he did not believe that Russian army officials would support him. Now the president of the Russian Federation, Putin, must decide whether he believes in helping Serovik Prigogine, and how to respond to this.



Currently, General Sergey Surovikin is the Deputy Commander of the Russian Forces in Ukraine. If Putin finds evidence that he supported the rebellion, he will have no choice but to remove him from command, US officials and analysts say.



Although after the start of the rebellion, Surovikin opposed and called on the Russian army in Ukraine to remain in their positions and not join the uprising.



Former US official called this message similar to "hostage video". According to him, the speech of Surovikin's body indicated that he was uncomfortable condemning a former ally who shared his views on the Russian military leadership.



At the same time, US officials suggest that an alliance between Sergei Surovikin and Yevgeny Prigozhin could explain why Prigozhin is still alive despite the capture of Rostov-on-Don and the armed march on Moscow.



The United States is interested in undermining the authority of General Surovikin. American officials consider him more competent and ruthless than other members of the Russian command. Washington is confident that its elimination will benefit Ukraine.