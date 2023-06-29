Surovikin was arrested and is in Lefortovo - media

07:03 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The deputy commander of the joint grouping of Russian troops in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, was arrested. This information was reported to The Moscow Times by two sources close to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Officially, the department has not commented on this information.

“There, the story with him was not “OK”. For power. I can’t say anything more,” one of the sources commented on the reason for the arrest.

“The management said that there would be news about him soon. In the context of prigozhina. Apparently he [surovikin] chose the side [prigozhina during the rebellion] and they grabbed him by the balls, ” said the second source. When asked where the general is now, he replied: “We don’t even comment on this information through internal channels.”

Earlier, the Russian military commissar Vladimir Romanov reported about the arrest of Surovikin. According to him, the general was arrested on June 25, the day after the military coup attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC. According to him, Surovikin is in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center.