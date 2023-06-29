Surovikin was arrested and is in Lefortovo - media

The deputy commander of the joint grouping of Russian troops in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, was arrested. This information was reported to The Moscow Times by two sources close to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
Officially, the department has not commented on this information.
Earlier, the Russian military commissar Vladimir Romanov reported about the arrest of Surovikin. According to him, the general was arrested on June 25, the day after the military coup attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC. According to him, Surovikin is in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center.
