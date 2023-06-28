Stoltenberg may stay as NATO Secretary General for another year - EURACTIV

08:32 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is not likely to retire this fall, but will remain in office for another year.



This was reported in EURACTIV with reference to four NATO diplomats.. According to the publication, his mandate will be officially extended today, June 28.



It is noted that such a decision will be made, as "the alliance strives for stability and unity, trying to maintain support for Ukraine against Russian aggression."



Stoltenberg's term has already been extended twice - once for a second full mandate and a second time in March 2022 just after Russia invaded Ukraine.



Among the potential successors of Stoltenberg were the candidacies of Danish Prime Minister Matte Frederiksen, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace or Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.



However, as EURACTIV writes, they probably have not yet been able to get preferential support among the 31 NATO members.. Wallace, in turn, excluded himself from the race, suggesting that Washington would like Stoltenberg to remain in office.