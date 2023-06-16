Air Defender 23, the largest air exercise in NATO history, kicks off

12:01 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Today, June 12, the Air Defender 23 aviation exercises will start in Germany - the largest in the history of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).



It is reported by Bloomberg.



More than 20 partner countries and about 250 aircraft will take part in the exercise, including American F-35s, the Dutch Lockheed Martin, AWACS systems, as well as Japanese Air Force transport carriers.



Operation Air Defender 23 will take place at four sites in Germany, as well as one site in the Netherlands and one in the Czech Republic.



According to Bloomberg, the exercises are intended to test the air force's ability to respond to a crisis in Europe amid rising tensions with Russia.



Aviation training will last until June 23. The exercise areas will be used up to four hours a day at various times and during this period these airspace areas will be closed to civil flights.



It was previously noted that while the exercise had been planned for several years, Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 forced NATO to seriously prepare for the possibility of an attack on its territory.



