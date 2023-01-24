Joint military exercises between Israel and the United States have started

10:27 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States and Israel have launched the largest-ever joint military exercise, Juniper Oak. This was reported by CNN.



The maneuvers, which will cover all areas of warfare, including space and electronic warfare, will involve 100 American aircraft and 42 Israeli ones. The USS George H aircraft carrier strike group will also be involved.. W. Bush.



According to a senior Pentagon official, 6,500 US troops and 1,100 Israeli soldiers will be involved in the exercises.



The maneuvers will be led by US Central Command (CENTCOM).



It is noted that Juniper Oak is a clear signal to Iran and demonstrates the strength of the US-Israeli alliance. They are taking place against the backdrop of high tensions between Washington and Tehran.