U.S. awards $1 billion contract for AMRAAM missiles to Raytheon

13:55 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has entered into an agreement with Raytheon Missiles and Defense to order medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) for $1.1 billion, which, in particular, are planned to be delivered to Ukraine.

This is stated in a press release from the Pentagon.



The order is expected to be completed by January 31, 2027.



The contract provides for unclassified foreign military supplies to Ukraine, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and the UK - they account for 39% from the value of the contract.