U.S. blocks arms sales to Hungary after Swedish bid for NATO membership is thwarted

Republican Senator James Risch on the Foreign Relations Committee blocked a $735 million US arms sale to Hungary over the country's refusal to approve Sweden's NATO membership. It is reported by The Wall Street Journal. It is noted that the decision to slow down new arms sales to Budapest demonstrates the growing anger towards Hungary from NATO supporters such as Risch, who rarely blocks arms sales to countries in any part of the world.

"For some time now, I have expressed my concerns directly to the Hungarian authorities about their refusal to move ahead with a vote for Sweden's accession to NATO.. There is a fact that it is now June and it has not been done yet, I have decided that the sale of new US military equipment to Hungary will be suspended,” said James Risch.

Hungary must allow Sweden to join the Alliance if it wants to acquire a weapons package that includes 24 HIMARS missile launchers and more than 100 missiles and containers, along with related parts and support, he said.



The publication notes that all major US arms sales require the chairman and senior members of the Senate and House Foreign Affairs Committees to have an approval date before the State Department publicly notifies the sale.. James Risch's objections prevent the State Department from finalizing an arms deal with Hungary.



At the same time, a State Department spokesman declined to comment on the topic, saying the department does not comment on "pending arms sales."



The Hungarian government spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.



