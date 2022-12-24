The United States imposed sanctions against the oligarch Potanin and other persons associated with the Russian government

19:34 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The US has imposed sanctions on Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin and his businesses, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov and several Russian governors.



According to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department, these actions are part of the US government's efforts to further limit the ability of the Russian Federation to finance "its shameless war against Ukraine.". At the same time, the statement of the Ministry of Finance emphasizes that these sanctions generally complement the actions of the US international partners.

"Today, OFAC adds 18 entities related to the Russian financial services sector to the SDN sanctions list," the document says.

Among the financial companies included in the sanctions list are Rosbank, VTB-Leasing, VTB-Nedvizhimost, Megacom, SG-Development, Debt Center and others.



In addition, the US Department of State simultaneously added to the list of sanctions restrictions the well-known Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin and all members of his family, as well as more than 40 other individuals associated with the government of the Russian Federation, including those working in the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied. territories of Ukraine. The restrictions of the US State Department, in particular, were imposed against the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov, Deputy Prime Ministers Dmitry Chernyshenko, Sergei Franko, Oleg Belozerov, Alexei Sazanov, dozens of governors and local officials and some members of their families.



The sanctions list of the US Treasury and the State Department, published on December 15: