The United States imposed sanctions against companies associated with PMC "Wagner"

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions against four companies and one person associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner PMC, according to a press release from the US Treasury Department.
According to the text of the press release, the target organizations were engaged in illegal gold mining and trading in Africa to finance the Wagner PMC mercenary company.
Sanctions were imposed against:
- Midas Resources SARLU (Midas) is a mining company based in the Central African Republic. It retains Ndassima's preferential gold mining permit, which experts estimate contains more than $1 billion worth of gold. Moreover, Midas, along with the Wagner Group, is responsible for denying representatives of the CAR government the opportunity to inspect the Ndassima mine.
- Diamville SAU (Diamville) is a gold and diamond buying company based in the Central African Republic and controlled by Prigogine. It is one of several Prigozhin-related companies with strong ties to the CAR mining sector. In 2022, Diamville participated in a gold sale scheme that involved the conversion of gold from the CAR into US dollars.
- Industrial Resources General Trading (Industrial Resources) is a Dubai-based industrial products distributor that has provided financial support to Prigogine due to its business relationship with Diamville. Industrial Resources also participated in the said gold sales scheme.
- Limited Liability Companies DM (OOO DM) is a Russian firm that was also involved in the aforementioned gold sale scheme.
- Andrei Nikolaevich Ivanov is a citizen of Russia, is the head of the Wagner group. In the spring of 2023, he worked closely with Prigozhin's Africa Politology and senior officials in Mali on arms deals, mining concerns, and other Wagner group activities in Mali.
