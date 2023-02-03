US to increase military presence in the Philippines

16:20 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Philippines gave Washington more access to its military bases. The United States is expanding its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region to counter China over rising tensions around Taiwan.



The New York Times writes about it.



US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited the Philippines on February 2 and as a result of a meeting with Philippine Defense Minister Carlito Galvez, a cooperation agreement was concluded.



The document allows the US to deploy military equipment and build facilities in nine locations in the Philippines. The publication notes that this will be the largest American military presence in this country over the past 30 years.

"We discussed concrete steps to counter destabilizing activities in the waters surrounding the Philippines, including the Philippine Sea, and we remain committed to strengthening our common ability to resist armed attack," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a joint briefing with the Defense Secretary.. Philippine Carlito Galvez.

Defense Secretary Austin's statement signals that the US can use its military to better counter the Chinese military's aggressive moves in the South China Sea.. After all, China and several countries in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, have territorial disputes.. They could help Taiwan if the Chinese army attacks the island that Beijing considers part of its territory.

"It's a really big result," said Jacob Stokes, senior fellow at the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Society. "You can improve the mass forces and design them if you are present in these places in the Philippines."

Lloyd Austin's official statement did not say exactly where the additional bases would be located.



Beijing said expanding US access to Philippine military bases undermines regional stability and "raises tensions," Reuters reported.