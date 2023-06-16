US extends sanctions against Belarus for a year

US President Joe Biden decided to extend the sanctions against Belarus for another year, since the previously established restrictions expire on June 16. He signed the decree on June 12 and sent a notice to the US Congress.
This is stated in a statement from the White House.
In addition, the United States extended sanctions against the Belarusian airline Belavia for another 180 days.. The sanctions were imposed on June 16, 2022 for the use of American-made Boeing aircraft in violation of restrictions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments