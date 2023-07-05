US to warn China about consequences of Russian arms sales - Reuters

14:41 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine





As the newspaper writes, military ties between Washington and Beijing remain frozen, while additional tension is created by China's intention to impose restrictions on the export of certain metals.. Given this, US officials do not expect any breakthroughs in relations between the countries, but Ellen will insist on opening new channels of communication and coordination on economic issues.. The minister will also warn about the consequences of China's transfer of military aid to Russia. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, during a trip to China, will take care of relations between the countries and warn Beijing of sanctions in the event of the supply of weapons to Russia.It is reported by Reuters with reference to US officials.

"U.S. officials say they expect 'candid' discussions during Ellen's July 6-9 trip, following Beijing's scathing Monday announcement of export controls on certain gallium and germanium products widely used in semiconductors, as well as a new counter-espionage law that considered potentially harmful to US firms.

Journalists note that Chinese officials are concerned about the Biden administration's plans to limit US companies' investment in China and what they see as moves to decouple the two economies.. At the same time, the Chinese economy is recovering more slowly than expected after the lockdowns associated with COVID-19.



Yellen's long-awaited trip came after Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited Beijing and agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the rivalry between the two countries should not be reduced to conflict amid the freezing of military communications between the two countries.

"There is no substitute for diplomacy. A phone call is not the same," one administration official said.

Yellen is expected to focus on economic issues, but at the same time she will remind her Chinese counterparts that any move to provide lethal aid to Russia — in violation of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine — could trigger sanctions against Chinese entities, one said. from senior government officials.

"We regularly hear assurances from China that they will not deliver lethal aid.. We are holding on to it and will continue to watch," the source said.

At the same time, the US believes that China is alarmed by the Wagner PMC mutiny attempt and the weakness of the Russian Armed Forces, but Beijing relies on a stable Russia as a source of food and fuel, the source added.



Blinken and Yellen's visits are seen as critical to improving communications after the US military shot down a Chinese reconnaissance balloon over the United States and ahead of a possible meeting between President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting.