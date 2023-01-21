The United States presented to the UN evidence of the supply of weapons to Russia from the DPRK

10:28 21 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States submitted to the UN Security Council Committee on Sanctions against North Korea evidence of Pyongyang's supply of weapons to the Russian private military company Wagner, which uses them in the war in Ukraine. This was announced on Friday, January 20, by the representative of the National Security Council at the White House, John Kirby, during a briefing.

He stressed that the supply of weapons from the DPRK violated the resolution of the UN Security Council.

"We saw how the representatives of the North Korean authorities falsely denied the supply of weapons to PMC Wagner," he recalled and added that the American side had already cited specific cases of such supplies.

Kirby showed reporters in Washington satellite imagery from Nov. 18 showing "five Russian railcars leaving Russia for North Korea."

"The next day, North Korea loaded these railway wagons, containers, after which the train returned to Russia," he added.

The White House spokesman also said that the Russian president is increasingly turning to PMCs for military support, and "tension is growing" between the mercenaries and the Russian Defense Ministry.

It should be noted that North Korea believes that Ukrainians are dying solely because the United States is "pumping Ukraine with deadly weapons."

Britain has said Russia's arms purchases from North Korea for the war in Ukraine are a sign of desperation.