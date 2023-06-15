US offers Israel cooperation in military planning for Iran

19:01 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The latest offer from the United States of America to Israel to cooperate in "joint military planning" for Iran has elicited a muted response from Israel.



According to The Times of Israel, "The Biden administration has approached Israeli officials with an exceptional proposal that would significantly strengthen the US-Israel military partnership."



However, Israel asked for more details, being cautious about a possible agreement.



According to the American representative, this proposal "does not apply to planning a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear program" and is mainly aimed at discussing measures to counter Iran's regional activity and unpredictable circumstances..



It is important to note that the proposal was made during a recent visit to Israel by the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Commander of the US Central Command, General Eric Kurilla.