US plans to allocate about $45 billion to Ukraine and NATO allies

10:59 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The US Congress has submitted a bill on state funding for 2023, which, in particular, provides for the allocation of $44.9 billion in assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.

It is reported by Reuters.



The agency notes that the $1.7 trillion public funding bill includes record military spending and exceeds the roughly $1.5 trillion allocated the previous year.



The bill includes $44.9 billion in additional emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.



The U.S. will pass a record $858 billion defense budget next year, up from last year's $740 billion, Reuters reports.. dollars.



Senate and House leaders urged to pass bill and send it to President Joe Biden before the end of the week to ensure there is no disruption to government activity. For months, Democrats and Republicans have been arguing about how much money should be spent on military and non-military programs.