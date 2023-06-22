US sends ship across Taiwan Strait after Blinken's visit to China

10:12 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Following US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's visit to China, the United States Navy decided to send a Coast Guard ship through the Taiwan Strait.



According to a statement by the US 7th Fleet, responsible for the Western Pacific and Eastern Indian Ocean, this action is aimed at maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in the region, and is standard practice.



The Taiwan Strait, which separates China and Taiwan, continues to be a source of tension in the region as China continues to exert political and military pressure on Taiwan to assert its sovereignty over the island.



A US Coast Guard ship transited the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, crossing international waters in accordance with the principles of international law that guarantee freedom of navigation.



The US 7th Fleet said in a statement that such passages demonstrate the United States' commitment to the freedom and openness of the Indo-Pacific.. The US Armed Forces regularly conduct operations in accordance with international law, covering various regions of the world.



Neither China nor Taiwan have yet commented on the mission, which took place the day after Secretary Blinken's visit to Beijing ended.. During this visit, the two countries expressed their intention to stabilize their relations and prevent the outbreak of armed conflict.



It is worth noting that the warships of the United States and its allies regularly pass through the Taiwan Strait as part of operations to ensure freedom of navigation, which causes discontent and protests from China, which considers such actions as provocations.



In turn, the Taiwanese Armed Forces report almost daily Chinese military maneuvers near the island, both in the air and in the sea.. Chinese warplanes are increasingly crossing the median line, which is the unofficial border between the two countries.