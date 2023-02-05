US intends to deploy Tomahawk cruise missiles in Japan

11:11 05 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The US authorities have asked Japan for permission to deploy its own Tomahawk missiles on its territory to ensure the balance of power between Japan and China. The missiles are planned to be placed on the first chain of islands, which also includes the Japanese archipelago, according to The Sankei Shimbun.

As for the type of missiles, the report mentioned the LRHW long-range hypersonic weapon being developed in the United States and the ground-based Tomahawk cruise missile.

The location of the missiles is still unknown. However, a Japanese government spokesman said that it could be Kyushu and other places.. In addition, the method of rotational patrolling of the Indo-Pacific region is considered.

Earlier it was reported that four Chinese ships entered the territorial waters of Japan.

Prior to this, Chinese ships had already violated the territorial waters of Japan. It happened on January 12th.