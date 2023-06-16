The United States intends to transfer $ 37 million in aid to Ukraine for cybersecurity

19:06 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Modern warfare is fought not only on the battlefield. Cybertroops are of great importance for the army. In the context of Russian aggression, Ukraine remains in first place in the world in terms of the number of cyber attacks against it. The United States provides great assistance to our country in the fight against such attacks.

We recently reported that the United States sent experts to Ukraine to combat Russian hackers. In addition, the US authorities intend to transfer an additional $37 million in cybersecurity assistance to Ukraine.. This was reported by the press service of the US State Department.

It is noted that plans for new assistance were discussed at the annual meeting of the Ukraine-US Cyber Dialogue in Tallinn on June 1. The American delegation also confirmed its readiness to support the cyber defense of Ukraine.

As part of this support, the United States is working with Congress to provide Ukraine with an additional $37 million in cyber assistance, bringing the total to $82 million from February 2022 and more than $120 million from 2016.

According to the State Department, this assistance allowed Ukraine to deter cyber incidents and threats, and also supported the protection of critical networks and digital infrastructure.