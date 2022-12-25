The United States intends to permanently deploy aircraft and artillery in Latvia

08:59 10 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States approved plans to increase its military presence in the Baltic countries. The decision assumes that American soldiers and military equipment will be transferred to Latvia on a rotational basis, the country's Ministry of Defense announced on the eve.

Thus, in the coming years, the United States will ensure the availability of rotational units both at the military bases in Adazi and Lielvarde, which will make a significant contribution to deterrence and defense, as well as improve interoperability between the Latvian and American Armed Forces.

Initially, the United States plans to deploy artillery and aviation units in Latvia, which meets the needs of the defense capability of the country's army.

"When our overseas partners talk about the defense of the Baltic countries, they are not joking. The US government understands that deterrence is based on a strong presence and cooperation,” said Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks.

He also noted that the allies have always supported the independence of the Baltic states, and "today, assessing the geopolitical risks, they convincingly demonstrate that they will continue to do so."

The minister added that the talks at the NATO summit in Madrid, as well as individual meetings with the head of the US Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, were fruitful.

Earlier this week it became known that the United States will increase its military presence in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

As previously reported, Washington approved the deployment of additional troops in Eastern Europe in early February.

And recently, US President Joe Biden said that additional US troops have arrived in Europe for a long time.