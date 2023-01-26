The United States imposed sanctions on companies that are associated with Wagner PMCs

19:18 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions against six individuals and 12 companies from Russia and other countries.



Part of the sanctions are aimed at destroying the economic ties of the so-called Wagner PMC, recognized in the United States as a transnational criminal organization, according to the website of the US Department of the Treasury.



In particular, sanctions have been imposed on the Russian technology companies Terra-Tech and the Research and Production Concern BARL, which provide PMCs with satellite images.



Sewa Security Services, a security company from the Central African Republic controlled by the Wagner group, were sanctioned. Also on the list is the Union of International Security Officers (OUIS), a Wagner front company operating in the CAR.



Added to the list is the UAE airline Kratol Aviation, which Wagner uses to transport personnel and equipment between the Central African Republic, Libya and Mali.



The Treasury also imposed restrictions on Russian companies to further weaken Russia's military machine..



In particular, the Russian cargo airline Aviacon Zitotrans, the developer of drones the Ural Civil Aviation Plant, the state-owned aircraft repair company the National Aviation Service Company, the developer of communications equipment for aviation, the Prima Research and Production Enterprise, which supplies FSB technologies to the Gamma Research and Production Enterprise, were subject to restrictions. ".



Also on the list is the Almaz-Antey aerospace defense concern and its CEO Yan Novikov.



Personal sanctions were imposed against Alan Lushnikov and his company TKH-Invest, through which he owns shares in the Kalashnikov concern.



For organizing pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, sanctions were imposed on two officials of the administration of the President of the Russian Federation Alexander Kharichev and Boris Rapoport.



The imposed sanctions assume that all property and interests in the property of the above persons that are located in the United States or are owned or controlled by persons from the United States will be blocked.