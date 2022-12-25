US deploys MQ-9 Reaper UAV at Greek airbase

11:17 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States deployed MQ-9 Reaper strike and reconnaissance drones at the Larissa air base located in eastern Greece after its modernization. This was reported yesterday by Defense News.

"Larissa Air Base is a strategic location allowing the MQ-9 to easily support both the eastern and southern flanks of NATO.. The deployment of UAVs has a deterrent effect and helps to avoid conflict with Russia," said a spokesman for the US Air Force Headquarters in Europe and Africa.

Officials did not name the number of MQ-9s at the base, but according to local media, we can talk about eight vehicles.



Drone deployment made possible by amendments to the 1990 U.S.-Greek agreement on mutual defense cooperation. Updated in 2021, the agreement allows the US to use the Larissa and Stefanovikeio bases in Greece for a variety of purposes, including maritime patrol and aerial reconnaissance assistance, airlift and fueling.