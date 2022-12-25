US deploys MQ-9 Reaper UAV at Greek airbase

The United States deployed MQ-9 Reaper strike and reconnaissance drones at the Larissa air base located in eastern Greece after its modernization. This was reported yesterday by Defense News.
Officials did not name the number of MQ-9s at the base, but according to local media, we can talk about eight vehicles.
Drone deployment made possible by amendments to the 1990 U.S.-Greek agreement on mutual defense cooperation. Updated in 2021, the agreement allows the US to use the Larissa and Stefanovikeio bases in Greece for a variety of purposes, including maritime patrol and aerial reconnaissance assistance, airlift and fueling.
Drone deployment made possible by amendments to the 1990 U.S.-Greek agreement on mutual defense cooperation. Updated in 2021, the agreement allows the US to use the Larissa and Stefanovikeio bases in Greece for a variety of purposes, including maritime patrol and aerial reconnaissance assistance, airlift and fueling.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments