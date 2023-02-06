The US may introduce a 200% duty on metal imports from Russia

19:15 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The US is preparing to impose a 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminum as early as this week to put pressure on Moscow as the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine approaches.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing informed sources.



Such high tariffs will effectively halt Russian aluminum supplies to the US, the agency points out. The final decision has not yet been made, President Joe Biden has not yet given official permission for this action, the sources said. White House worries supply cuts will hurt aerospace and auto industries.



The US authorities have been considering imposing duties on aluminum imports for several months now. The only aluminum producer in Russia is Rusal, owned by the EN+ holding, which was founded by oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Rusal is the world's second largest aluminum producer, while for the United States imports of this metal from Russia traditionally account for 10% of the total share of deliveries.



However, in October, aluminum imports from Russia to the US fell to just over 3%.. Then Bloomberg reported that the White House was considering a complete ban on the import of Russian metal. The news worried American importers, who decided to phase out Russian aluminum. At the same time, in general, metal supplies to the States rose to 11.6 thousand tons in November and almost to 11 thousand tons in December, the agency notes.



Demand for Russian metal in the United States was also gradually declining due to the fact that aluminum companies from Europe transferred production to the United States, saturating the market with locally produced metal, Promsvyazbank analysts noted.



The United States has already imposed sanctions against EN+ and Rusal in 2018, and Deripaska himself was also subject to restrictions in the same year.. However, later the US Treasury canceled the decision on sanctions against the companies due to the fact that Deripaska agreed to restructure the management of these assets.



If the US restricts aluminum imports, Russia could redirect its exports to China, writes Bloomberg. Earlier, Moscow also redirected oil exports, but Asian countries, mainly China, India and Turkey, buy it at a significant discount.



In January, Russia's oil and gas revenues fell 46% yoy, while overall revenues fell 35%, the Finance Ministry said. As a result, the budget deficit for the first month of 2023 amounted to 1.7 trillion rubles.