The US is preparing to announce a breakthrough in nuclear fusion - WP

American scientists have been able to achieve a breakthrough in controlled nuclear fusion technology and are planning to announce the discovery.
It is reported by The Washington Post, citing its own sources.
It is reported by The Washington Post, citing its own sources.
According to the publication, the goal of research in the field of thermonuclear fusion is to reproduce the nuclear reaction, which is provided by the energy of the Sun.
Significant amounts of public and private funds have been spent on fusion research over the years.. Scientists were trying to develop equipment that could produce electricity without leaving a carbon footprint and radioactive waste, and required far fewer resources than needed to use solar energy and wind power.
The lab-based system uses 192 laser beams converging at the center of a giant sphere to start a fusion reaction in a tiny hydrogen fuel pellet.. It is assumed that the new development can help provide cheap electricity to poor regions of the world.
US Department of Energy Jennifer Grenholm is expected to make a statement about the discovery at a media event in connection with the announced discovery of a "major scientific breakthrough," the publication notes.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments