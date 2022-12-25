The US is preparing to announce a breakthrough in nuclear fusion - WP

14:23 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

American scientists have been able to achieve a breakthrough in controlled nuclear fusion technology and are planning to announce the discovery.



It is reported by The Washington Post, citing its own sources.

"The Department of Energy plans to announce on Tuesday (December 14 - ed.). ) that scientists have for the first time succeeded in conducting a fusion reaction that creates a net increase in energy, which is a milestone in a multibillion-dollar, decade-long quest to develop technology that provides cheap, clean electricity.

According to the publication, the goal of research in the field of thermonuclear fusion is to reproduce the nuclear reaction, which is provided by the energy of the Sun.

This is the "holy grail" of carbon-free energy that scientists have been chasing since the 1950s.. Commercial use is at least a decade away, maybe decades, but the Biden administration will likely tout the latest development as proof of massive government investment for years to come.

Significant amounts of public and private funds have been spent on fusion research over the years.. Scientists were trying to develop equipment that could produce electricity without leaving a carbon footprint and radioactive waste, and required far fewer resources than needed to use solar energy and wind power.



The lab-based system uses 192 laser beams converging at the center of a giant sphere to start a fusion reaction in a tiny hydrogen fuel pellet.. It is assumed that the new development can help provide cheap electricity to poor regions of the world.

“For most of us, it was only a matter of time,” a senior fusion scientist familiar with the National Laser Fusion Reaction Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, where the discovery was made, said in a comment to the publication.

US Department of Energy Jennifer Grenholm is expected to make a statement about the discovery at a media event in connection with the announced discovery of a "major scientific breakthrough," the publication notes.