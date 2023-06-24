All approaches to Moscow are urgently strengthened. Roads overlap

15:27 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

It is not calm now in the Moscow region and in Moscow itself. As the Ministry of Transport of the Moscow Region reported in Telegram on Saturday, June 24, they began to urgently block the main roads around the capital. In particular, the authorities have already closed the bridge across the Oka River on the Simferopol Highway in the Serpukhov area (80 km south of the Moscow Ring Road).

Local authorities are asking citizens to refrain from traveling.

"Please note that the bridge over the Oka River on the Simferopol Highway near Serpukhov has been closed," the statement said.

The department urges Russians to refrain from traveling along the M-4 Don and M-2 Crimea highways for the time being.

Moscow Region Governor Alexei Vorobyov urged residents to treat with understanding the "inconvenience" in connection with the counter-terrorist operation in the region.

In social networks, they note that the bridge across the Oka on the Simferopol highway was closed with dump trucks full of sand and watering machines filled with water.. In Serpukhov, dozens of military men were noticed - on the bridge across the Oka, they are deploying barrage equipment: machine guns, grenade launchers.

It is also reported about the partial overlap of the Ural highway, which runs from Moscow to the south through Ryazan.

Not only distant approaches to Moscow are being prepared for defense, but also the southern outskirts of the Russian capital.

"The situation in Moscow: military equipment, police and utility vehicles at the entrances to the city on Kievskoye Highway, Rublevsky Highway and in the area of Lipetskaya Street at the entrance from the M4 Don highway. Police, military, armored personnel carriers and municipal equipment at one point in Yasenevo. The military is unloading sandbags, which are used to build simple fortifications," writes the Telegram channel Caution, Moscow .

In addition, it is reported about the appearance of military helicopters in the suburbs, flying towards Moscow.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin assures that there are no restrictions on entry and exit from the city.

"There are a lot of reports about the blocking of traffic at the entrances and exits of the city. This information is true. In connection with the tightening of measures to carry out verification activities, there may be difficulties with traffic. There are no restrictions on entry and exit from the city,” he said.

As you know, in Russia, the confrontation between the "Wagnerites" and the regular army of the Russian Federation continues.. Russian aviation strikes on the M-4 federal road in the Voronezh region, along which Wagner PMC fighters are moving.

Wagner fighters have taken control of military installations in the city of Voronezh, located about 500 kilometers south of Moscow. Prigozhin said that under the control of the "Wagnerites" are military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, including the airfield. According to him, the PMC plans to "go to Moscow."