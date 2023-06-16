UN Special Representative in Sudan declared persona non grata

11:16 10 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As you know, since April 15 in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan and other regions of the country, fierce battles have been going on between the army and the Rapid Reaction Forces. The conflict arose over the proposed transition of the country to civilian rule. The UN sent a representative of the Secretary General to the country as head of the Integrated Transitional Support Mission.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, citing a statement by the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, the Sudanese government has declared the UN envoy to the country, Volker Perthes, persona non grata..

"The Government of the Republic of the Sudan has officially informed the UN Secretary General that Volker Perthes, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and Head of the UN Integrated Transitional Support Mission in Sudan, has been declared persona non grata as of today," the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said.

Perthes himself, who has been out of Sudan since the end of May, held several meetings in the Ethiopian capital on the day the decision was announced.

The agency recalls that the replacement of the UN special envoy at the end of last month was demanded by the commander of the Armed Forces of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Armed conflict in Sudan kills at least 863 people and injures 3,531. According to UN estimates, at least 1.6 million Sudanese have either become internally displaced within the country or refugees outside it.