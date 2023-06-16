EU Council doubles macro-financial assistance to Moldova to 295 million euros

14:21 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The EU Council decided to increase the amount of macro-financial assistance to Moldova provided a year ago.



The press service of the Council of the European Union confirmed this information. As a result of the decision, the amount of financial assistance will amount to 295 million euros, which is twice as much as originally envisaged.



In April 2022, the EU Council passed legislation allowing 150 million euros to be provided to Moldova. However, today it was decided to increase this amount by 145 million euros.



The macro-financial assistance provided by the EU aims to support economic stability and carry out structural reforms in Moldova. It complements the financial resources provided to Moldova under the agreement with the IMF.



The EU Council decision will enter into force on the third day following its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.



It should be noted that Moldova received the status of a candidate for EU accession in June 2022. Even before that, Moldova received financial assistance from the EU under the European Neighborhood Instrument.



Aid is currently on the rise, indicating continued support from the EU.