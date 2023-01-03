The Council of the EU adopted a position on strengthening cybersecurity

16:23 18 November Kyiv, Ukraine

On November 18, the Council of the EU adopted a position on a draft regulation that should ensure a high overall level of cybersecurity in EU institutions, bodies, offices and agencies.



This was reported on the website of the European Council.



These measures were proposed by the European Commission back in March 2022 against the backdrop of a surge in the number of complex cyber attacks on EU government bodies in recent years.. They aim to increase the resilience and incident response capabilities of all EU entities.



Key elements of the adopted position:

Strengthening the mandate and funding of the Computer Emergency Response Team for EU Institutions, Bodies, Offices and Agencies (CERT-EU)

creation of an inter-ministerial Cybersecurity Council to manage and oversee the implementation of the new regulation

strengthening incident information sharing with CERT-EU

facilitating coordination and cooperation in response to cyber incidents.

The next step should be tripartite negotiations with the European Parliament.



The proposal to strengthen cybersecurity for EU institutions, bodies, offices and agencies is one of the measures envisaged by the EU Cybersecurity Strategy for the Digital Decade, which was presented by the Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs in December 2020.