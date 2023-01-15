United States condemns Russian bombing of Ukraine

07:48 15 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States condemned the Russian bombing of Ukraine, which, among other things, resulted in the attack of a high-rise building in Dnipro. This is stated in a statement by a representative of the White House, which is quoted by CNN.

"Russia continues to underestimate the strength and determination of the Ukrainian people, and the latest attempts to demoralize them will once again fail," the statement said.

The United States pointed out that the strikes on Ukraine are another example of "the brutal and barbaric war waged by Russia, striking at the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, which provides light and heat to the Ukrainian civilian population."

"The United States will continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to defend itself, including air defense systems, with our allies and partners, and we will continue our work to hold the Russian Federation accountable for its war crimes and atrocities," the council spokesman said.

Recall that the president turned to the allies and urged to give more weapons to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine told how the Russian Federation hit the Dnieper. Russians hit a high-rise building in the Dnieper with an X-22 missile. The same projectile hit a shopping center in Kremenchug.