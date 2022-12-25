Slovenia voted for the independence of television from the authorities

20:01 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Citizens of Slovenia voted in a referendum on November 27 for a law on television, according to which the government and parliament will no longer have the right to appoint directors and editors.





62 percent of those who came to the polls voted for the law. Turnout was 42 percent.

Radio Liberty writes about this.



The adoption of the new law was demanded by journalists and non-governmental organizations due to the fact that the conservative government of former Prime Minister Janez Jansa of 2020-2022 directly interfered in the activities of television and appointed friends and relatives of the head of government to leadership positions, the report said.



Under the new law, which is due to come into force early next year, only civil society organizations will have oversight of public television, with media workers themselves choosing directors and editors.