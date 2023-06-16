Leaking secret Pentagon documents: Teixeira charged

In the United States, a Boston Grand Jury indicted US Air National Guard soldier Jack Teixeiri for possessing and transmitting classified national defense information via social media from around 2022 until his arrest in April.
The US Department of Justice reports. There are six counts in total.
Teixeira is accused of sharing information with social media users he knew were not entitled to receive it.. In doing so, he allegedly violated US law and endangered national security.
According to FBI Director Christopher Wray, persons who have been granted security clearance are required to protect classified information and guard state secrets.
Each charge of unauthorized storage and transmission of information constituting a state secret carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, up to 3 years of probation, and a fine of up to $250,000.
A federal judge will determine any sentencing after considering U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.
The FBI is investigating
