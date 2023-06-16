Leaking secret Pentagon documents: Teixeira charged

09:44 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the United States, a Boston Grand Jury indicted US Air National Guard soldier Jack Teixeiri for possessing and transmitting classified national defense information via social media from around 2022 until his arrest in April.

The US Department of Justice reports. There are six counts in total.

Jack Douglas Teixeira, 21, of North Dayton, Massachusetts, has been charged with six counts of knowingly possessing and passing on classified national defense information.

Teixeira is accused of sharing information with social media users he knew were not entitled to receive it.. In doing so, he allegedly violated US law and endangered national security.

"As stated in the indictment, Jack Teixeira received from the United States government access to classified information on national defense matters, including information the disclosure of which would cause exceptionally serious damage to national security," US Attorney General Merrick B said.. Garland.

According to FBI Director Christopher Wray, persons who have been granted security clearance are required to protect classified information and guard state secrets.

“The allegations in today’s indictment are indicative of a serious breach of that trust.. The FBI and our partners remain unwavering in our quest to bring to justice those who threaten our national security and the security of our allies around the world," the FBI director said.

Each charge of unauthorized storage and transmission of information constituting a state secret carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, up to 3 years of probation, and a fine of up to $250,000.

A federal judge will determine any sentencing after considering U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.



The FBI is investigating