16:17 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

One of the main suspects in the massacres during the Rwandan genocide in the 1990s was detained in South Africa. He has been in hiding for over 20 years.

This information was announced by the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT)*.

Fulgens Kaishem was detained in the city of Parl in a joint operation by the South African authorities and the search team of the IRMCT Attorney's Office.



Kaishema is accused of organizing the murder of about 2,000 Tutsi refugees - men, women, children and the elderly - in a Catholic church in Nyanga during the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda in 1994. Fulgens Kaishema has been wanted since 2001.



He was involved in the planning and execution of the massacre, including buying and distributing gasoline to set fire to a church with refugees inside.. When it failed to burn. he, along with accomplices, used a bulldozer to demolish the church. Then he participated in the burial of the dead in mass graves.



The IRMCT added that Kaishema used pseudonyms and false documents to hide his identity, relied on his "trusted fans", including relatives and members of former Rwandan groups, who "shared the genocidal ideology of the Huta Power".

"It was discovered through an analysis-based investigation that relied on evidence from many sources, using both traditional and advanced techniques," the IRMCT said in a statement.

According to IRMCT Attorney General Serge Brammertz Kaishema, he was in hiding for more than 20 years.

"Fulgens Kaishema has been in hiding for over 20 years. His arrest means he will finally face justice for his likely crimes," Brammertz said.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the international community, in particular the African Task Forces and partners from the US, UK and Canada.