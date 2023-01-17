Hiding for 30 years: Cosa Nostra boss detained in Italy

Cosa Nostra mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, who has been on the run since 1993, has been arrested in Italy.
It is reported by La Repubblica.
According to the publication, one of the most dangerous mafiosi in Italy, Matteo Messina Denaro, was detained in the Maddalena private clinic in Palermo, where he was undergoing therapy.
In 2020, an Italian court sentenced Matteo Messina Denaro in absentia to life imprisonment.. He received a second life sentence for complicity in organizing the murders of the legendary Italian investigators Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino and eight police officers guarding them in Sicily in 1992.
Previously, the Italian had already been sentenced to life in prison for his participation in organizing the terrorist attacks in Rome, Florence and Milan in 1993, which killed ten people and injured about a hundred.
