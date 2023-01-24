The situation in Georgia does not rule out the possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens

Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine in Georgia Andriy Kasyanov said that the Ukrainian Embassy does not exclude the possibility of evacuating Ukrainian citizens from the country if they are in danger after the restoration of direct air communication between Georgia and the Russian Federation and the massive influx of Russians. He said this in an interview with European Pravda.

He stressed that the evacuation will be carried out in the presence of real threats to the life and security of Ukrainians in Georgia.

"Now we are discussing the possibility of organizing special evacuation routes specifically for those most vulnerable segments of the population of Ukraine who really do not have the means to return. At the same time, we consider land transport as the most optimal," Kasyanov added.

Recall that Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili opposed the restoration of direct flights to the Russian Federation and called for tougher conditions for the stay of Russians in the country.

Earlier, she said that she does not exclude the revision of the visa-free regime with the Russian Federation against the backdrop of the influx of Russians into the republic.