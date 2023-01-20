Singapore Helps Russia Bypass Oil Sanctions - Bloomberg Media

08:58 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Demand for oil storage tanks in Singapore is skyrocketing, suggesting that a stream of Russian fuel is being blended and re-exported around the world.





Russian oil is blended in Singapore and then re-exported, sources say



Tank space in Singapore is snapping up, market players say, as interest and revenue from mixing cheap fuel supplies from Russia with supplies from other sources rises. According to them, this process can help hide the origin of the goods.



This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

The agency notes that Singapore has not banned the import of Russian oil or oil products, although financial institutions based in the island nation are prohibited from financing or dealing in Russian goods and companies. Singapore government agencies have referred to past statements about the prohibition and price cap policies without further comment.

"We have seen an increase in requests for short-term/spot storage through December," said a spokesman for oil storage firm Advario Asia Pacific Pte.

The company checks the source of the products to make sure it complies with Russian sanctions before accepting them, the person added, he said.