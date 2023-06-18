Strong tremors shook Aquitaine in western France

11:22 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On Friday and Saturday night, residents of various parts of Aquitaine, located in western France, were shocked by strong tremors, which is a rare occurrence for this region.



Information about this came from Le Figaro/AFP.



According to the National Seismological Observation Network and the Central Seismological Bureau, the first strong shocks were recorded at 18:38 on Friday, and their epicenter was between the cities of Niort and La Rochelle. The magnitude of these shocks ranged from 5.3 to 5.8.

"An aftershock of magnitude 5 was felt at 4:27 am in the same area of Des Sèvres department... The fire and rescue services are on standby and are responding to calls by checking the condition of the buildings," the department's prefectural representatives said.

Local residents were urged not to linger inside and not approach buildings that may seem unsafe after these aftershocks.



At the moment there is no official information about the destruction, however, it became known from the French media that after the aftershocks, cracks appeared in the walls of several historical temples in the department of Des Sèvres.