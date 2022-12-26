Xi Jinping met with Medvedev and called the war a "Ukrainian crisis"

12:21 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Former Russian President and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev arrived in China on an unannounced visit, he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. They discussed, among other things, Russia's war against Ukraine.

As Reuters writes with reference to the Chinese state agency Xinhua, China expressed the hope that both sides of the "Ukrainian conflict will show restraint and resolve problems through political means."

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that with regard to the "Ukraine crisis", China has always determined its position and policy based on the essence of the issue itself, upholding an objective and fair position and actively promoting peace negotiations.. He also expressed hope that all parties concerned would exercise reasonable restraint, engage in comprehensive dialogue and resolve common security issues through political means, the Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency reported.



In addition, during the talks with Medvedev, Xi Jinping expressed hope that the Chinese Communist Party and United Russia could "promote communication and provide wisdom to deepen strategic cooperation between China and Russia."

Recall that China has not condemned Russia for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



The Chinese authorities are cautious about commenting on the war: on the one hand, they did not support Russia when the UN voted for a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but on the other hand, they did not oppose the invasion. Also, China has repeatedly called on the authorities of Ukraine and the Russian Federation for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.