Xi Jinping warns Putin against using nuclear weapons against Ukraine - media

15:04 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned Russian President Vladimir Putin about the consequences of a nuclear attack against Ukraine.



The Financial Times writes about this, citing its own sources.

Xi Jinping personally warned Vladimir Putin against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, according to Western and Chinese officials .

According to journalists, the leader of the Communist Party of China expressed his position to Putin during an official visit to Moscow in March.



In particular, a senior Chinese government adviser said deterring Putin from using nuclear weapons was a leading part of China's efforts to repair damaged ties with Europe, as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has brought Moscow and Beijing, its ally Beijing, into confrontation with much of the continent.. .



At the same time, the former Chinese official also confirmed that Xi Jinping personally urged Putin not to use nuclear weapons.. According to journalists, Putin was disappointed because of the fact that the visit of the Chinese leader did not bring any tangible results to Russia.



The publication writes that China publicly opposes the use of nuclear weapons in the conflict in Ukraine, but the West doubts the sincerity of the Chinese side.. However, Putin's Xi Jinping's warnings give hope that China is making similar statements in private.