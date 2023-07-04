Switzerland to join the European air defense program

20:19 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Switzerland plans to join the European air defense program called Sky Shield ("Sky Shield"), the government said. According to some critics, the decision allegedly does not correspond to a long tradition of maintaining neutrality.



The European Sky Shield is a program initiated by Germany in 2022 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



According to a spokesman for the Swiss Ministry of Defense, the head of the department, Viola Amherd, will sign a statement of desire to join the "Sky Shield" during a meeting with his colleagues from Austria and Germany on Friday, June 7.

“Switzerland wants to participate in the Heavenly Shield initiative and we will soon sign a document on this in Bern,” the ministry said.

17 European countries have already joined the Sky Shield project, including Germany, the UK, Finland and Sweden. The program provides for the optimization of air defense through joint procurement, improved logistics, as well as training of personnel by joint efforts and maintenance of systems, taking into account equal funding..



Neutral Switzerland is under increasing pressure from its European neighbors over its policies.