Switzerland imposed sanctions against two hundred Russian persons

While the Russian aggressor continues to terrorize Ukraine, the Swiss authorities have agreed on an additional package of sanctions against the occupying country.



As stated in the message of the Swiss government, sanctions were imposed on 200 individuals and legal entities.

"The Federal Department of Economics, Education and Research has begun amending the annexes to the relevant decree within its competence and approved, among other things, sanctions against about 200 more individuals and legal entities," the ministry said.

The list of restrictions includes a ban on product testing, advertising, market research and opinion polling services, as well as new controls and restrictions on the export of various goods, including dual-use goods, goods for military and technological improvement or for development of the military-industrial complex or goods that contribute to building up the industrial potential of Russia.