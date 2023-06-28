Switzerland extends sanctions against Russia: support for EU sanctions package

18:22 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On Wednesday, June 28, Switzerland decided to expand the list of restrictions on the Russian Federation. This decision was taken in support of the 11th sanctions package proposed by the European Union.



The expansion of the sanctions lists is reported by the government portal of Switzerland. The statement said the government agency responsible for sanctions has provided the Federal Council with information on new restrictions on Russia.. The Federal Council is expected to make a final decision on the introduction of these restrictions before the end of August.



The changes will take effect today at 18:00.



Under the new measures, Switzerland imposes restrictions on persons included in the 11th European Union sanctions package. These restrictions apply to 71 individuals and 33 legal entities and include financial and travel restrictions.



The list includes individuals, companies and organizations associated with the illegal transportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, as well as key representatives of the Russian armed forces, members of the Wagner PMC and influential media representatives.



The assets of these persons in Switzerland will be blocked and the introduction of the blocking must be reported to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs. In addition, these persons will be prohibited from entering or passing through Swiss territory.

In addition, the European Union has introduced new measures aimed at preventing the circumvention of sanctions. The Federal Council was informed about these changes and the timetable for the introduction of new measures at a meeting on 28 June.