Switzerland can help Ukraine without violating its neutrality

17:52 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Switzerland is considering selling Leopard tanks to other countries for a nominal fee so that they, in turn, can transfer the vehicles to Ukraine.



Bloomberg writes about it.



It is noted that Switzerland currently has almost 100 mothballed Leopard tanks, intended for withdrawal from service, but remain serviceable.



A neutral country cannot transfer tanks to Ukraine directly, however, after Germany made the decision to transfer, Switzerland began to look for alternatives. We are talking about the sale of Leopards for a nominal fee to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland.

"The war has changed the debate in Switzerland. We cannot give up Swiss neutrality, but we need to talk about what opportunities we have to support countries that uphold the same democratic values as Switzerland,” Maia Riniker, representative of the Free Democratic Party of Switzerland, commented on the initiative.

As Bloomberg notes, even if a decision is not made in the near future, the very fact of the corresponding discussion in Switzerland is historical, because a year ago "it would have been unthinkable."



Switzerland had previously rejected a German appeal over a permit to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine, saying such a move would violate Swiss neutrality.