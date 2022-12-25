Switzerland is preparing to receive Ukrainian refugees from Ukraine

18:48 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Swiss army will provide the State Secretariat for Migration with additional places and staff to receive Ukrainian refugees, as the number of visitors from Ukraine can reach up to 75,000.



It is reported by Schengenvisainfo.



It is noted that the Swiss Federal Council announced the auxiliary deployment of the army until the end of March 2023.

"The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), together with the army, has since spring increased the number of places to accommodate more than 9,000 people and recruited additional personnel for care and security. However, additional resources are needed to be able to continue providing accommodation and care for those who seek asylum in the coming months.

Thus, according to preliminary estimates, about 3,000 additional beds will be needed in the coming months.. The army will allocate about 2,100 places for placement in the premises of its schools, and if necessary, it will be possible to accommodate up to 2,700 people there.



It is reported that from the beginning of 2023, the army will accommodate refugees at military bases in Freiburg and Dübendorf, and from February places will be allocated at military bases in Thun and St. Lusisteig. In addition, the migration services will be able to attract up to 500 military personnel to help.







